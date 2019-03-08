Romford Town swimmers medal at Newham & UEL Open

Romford Town took a small team of young swimmers to compete in the Newham & UEL Open at the London Aquatic Centre in Stratford.

Town's first medals came in the boys' 100m backstroke with Raheel Mahmood starting with a silver in 12yr category, closely followed by team-mate Mark Rigo who took the bronze.

Mahmood added to his tally with silver in the 200m backstroke and butterfly, followed by bronze in the 50m and 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Mark Rigo had a successful weekend as he continued to collect medals with a well-deserved gold in the 100m freestyle, silver in 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke, and bronze in 100m breaststroke.

Jamieson McLaren had the most personal best times of all Town's swimmers and a hatful of medals as well.

The 13-year-old scooped silver in the 200m freestyle, followed by gold in 200m backstroke and gold in the 400m Freestyle with a personal best by 18 seconds.

Rebecca Coogan improved her 400m freestyle time by 13 seconds and grabbed a bronze in 11-year-old event, while Tyrese Thompson swam the 15-year-old 200m backstroke and won another gold.

Another swimmer smashing their bests and winning medals was nine-year-old Tumininu Makinde who picked up a silver in the 50m backstroke.

Ruth Eguakhide waited until Sunday to win bronze medals in the 10-year-old 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Coach Voitek Slusarczyk said: "I'm very pleased that nearly all swimmers achieved new personal best records. This is a direct result of the hard work and positive attitude that they have displayed in training."