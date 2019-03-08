Search

Romford Town swimmers in fine haul at season-opening David Jacobs Memorial gala

PUBLISHED: 08:01 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 21 October 2019

Romford Town swimmers at the David Jacobs Memorial Gala

Romford Town swimmers at the David Jacobs Memorial Gala

Archant

Romford Town hosted the ninth David Jacobs Memorial gala to start the new season, with 47 swimmers medalling at Basildon Sporting Village.

Jacobs was an exceptional swimmer, who competed at National level and Olympic trials before sadly passing away from leukemia in 2011.

The gala is a way for swimmers, parents and coaches to mark his memory, while trying to qualify for county championships.

First to claim gold was Connor McCarthy in the 14 years 400m medley and he added two more golds, six silvers and two bronze over two days.

Lois Smith, nine, won a well deserved gold in the 200m medley, as well as two silvers and a bronze, while Ruthie Eguakhide, 10, started her haul with a silver in the 200m medley and added eight golds and four more silvers in a very busy schedule.

Lexie O'Connor won six gold and a silver in the 11 years group, while Rebecca Coogan gained two golds, two silvers and a bronze.

The girls showed their strength in this event as Victoria Dreleva, 14, and Jess Ayling, 18, made it five golds in five events.

Madelaine MCormack, 17, had to be content with silver, but went on to win seven golds in a great weekend of swimming.

The boys were next in the 100m backstroke and Baris Muraloglu, 10, won silver to add to three golds and four other silvers, as Raheel Mahmmood, 12, won gold in his first swim and finished with a meet-best nine golds, plus bronze.

Dennis Drelev won bronze in backstroke and added gold, four silvers and a bronze, while Mark Rigo, 13, added thre golds, a silver and bronze.

Luke Marney won five golds and three sivlers, while Nathan Banga, 16, took five golds, a silver and two bronze and Aidan Fernandes, also 16, added two golds, a silver and two bronze.

Aaron Wilson, 17, followed a backstroke golden double with another gold and two silvers.

The girls' 100m freestyle produced gold for Sophia Moule, 12, who went on to add seven more golds in several clean sweeps, as Alex Giles added five silver and two bronze.

Michelle Vassileva won one silver and three bronzes, while Codie McSheffrey took three bronze.

Emilia Jopson won two gold, two silvers a bronze in the 14 years group, whiel Amber Mason, 16, won five golds over two days.

There were many other multiple medalists, including Magdelene Yordenova, 14, who had three golds, a silver and bronze, and Jamieson McLaren, 13, who took five golds and two bronze.

Junuayna Ahmed and Lewis Clifford-Stevenson won four golds, along with Josh Ekguakhide, who added two silvers, while Ella Kilby won gold and silver and Maya Phillips and Enzo Fulton picked up one gold each.

Winning silver and bronze medals were Lauren Braxton, Pyper Whittlestone, Danny Moody, Tumininu Makinde, Dilan Cronin, Findlay McLaren, Aida Morter, Sophie Long, Max Dooley, Nicole Vassileva, Lewis Jarrrett, Connor Jarrett, Freya Muraloglu, Charlotte Casey-Sweene, Connie Kennedy, Tierney Rooney and Lukas Birmantis.

Head coach Gary Rogers said: "It was a busy weekend and all the Romford swimmers should be really pleased with their performances. It makes for a very exciting Essex County Championships in January."

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Gang of Essex cash point ram raiders jailed for year-long £1million crime spree

L-R: Jack Mitchell, Walter Mitchell Jnr, Shane Stanley, Walter Mitchell Snr, William Mitchell, Sid Clark, Levi Mitchell and Ross Whitford have been jailed for a total of 55 years. Picture: Essex Police

Plan to convert 177-year-old Romford pub into flats set to go before Havering’s planning committee

The Slater's Arms in London Road, Romford, could be converted into homes and a detached house also built on the site under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Missing girl, 14, last seen in Gidea Park

Millie Macdonald was last seen in the Gidea Park area on Sunday evening. Picture: Essex Police.

