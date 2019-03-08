Romford Town swimmers in fine haul at season-opening David Jacobs Memorial gala

Romford Town hosted the ninth David Jacobs Memorial gala to start the new season, with 47 swimmers medalling at Basildon Sporting Village.

Jacobs was an exceptional swimmer, who competed at National level and Olympic trials before sadly passing away from leukemia in 2011.

The gala is a way for swimmers, parents and coaches to mark his memory, while trying to qualify for county championships.

First to claim gold was Connor McCarthy in the 14 years 400m medley and he added two more golds, six silvers and two bronze over two days.

Lois Smith, nine, won a well deserved gold in the 200m medley, as well as two silvers and a bronze, while Ruthie Eguakhide, 10, started her haul with a silver in the 200m medley and added eight golds and four more silvers in a very busy schedule.

Lexie O'Connor won six gold and a silver in the 11 years group, while Rebecca Coogan gained two golds, two silvers and a bronze.

The girls showed their strength in this event as Victoria Dreleva, 14, and Jess Ayling, 18, made it five golds in five events.

Madelaine MCormack, 17, had to be content with silver, but went on to win seven golds in a great weekend of swimming.

The boys were next in the 100m backstroke and Baris Muraloglu, 10, won silver to add to three golds and four other silvers, as Raheel Mahmmood, 12, won gold in his first swim and finished with a meet-best nine golds, plus bronze.

Dennis Drelev won bronze in backstroke and added gold, four silvers and a bronze, while Mark Rigo, 13, added thre golds, a silver and bronze.

Luke Marney won five golds and three sivlers, while Nathan Banga, 16, took five golds, a silver and two bronze and Aidan Fernandes, also 16, added two golds, a silver and two bronze.

Aaron Wilson, 17, followed a backstroke golden double with another gold and two silvers.

The girls' 100m freestyle produced gold for Sophia Moule, 12, who went on to add seven more golds in several clean sweeps, as Alex Giles added five silver and two bronze.

Michelle Vassileva won one silver and three bronzes, while Codie McSheffrey took three bronze.

Emilia Jopson won two gold, two silvers a bronze in the 14 years group, whiel Amber Mason, 16, won five golds over two days.

There were many other multiple medalists, including Magdelene Yordenova, 14, who had three golds, a silver and bronze, and Jamieson McLaren, 13, who took five golds and two bronze.

Junuayna Ahmed and Lewis Clifford-Stevenson won four golds, along with Josh Ekguakhide, who added two silvers, while Ella Kilby won gold and silver and Maya Phillips and Enzo Fulton picked up one gold each.

Winning silver and bronze medals were Lauren Braxton, Pyper Whittlestone, Danny Moody, Tumininu Makinde, Dilan Cronin, Findlay McLaren, Aida Morter, Sophie Long, Max Dooley, Nicole Vassileva, Lewis Jarrrett, Connor Jarrett, Freya Muraloglu, Charlotte Casey-Sweene, Connie Kennedy, Tierney Rooney and Lukas Birmantis.

Head coach Gary Rogers said: "It was a busy weekend and all the Romford swimmers should be really pleased with their performances. It makes for a very exciting Essex County Championships in January."