Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford Town duo make a mark to medal on National stage as youngsters impress

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 August 2019

Amelia Moule and Daniel Gencas celebrate their success for Romford Town

Amelia Moule and Daniel Gencas celebrate their success for Romford Town

Archant

Amelia Moule and Daniel Gencas provided the medal highlights for Romford Town at this year's National Championships.

The club sent nine swimmers to the event and saw them claim four medals, reach 11 finals and produce several personal bests.

Gencas qualified for 11 events, but limited his programme in Glasgow to eight, and was fifth in the 16-year-old boys' 100m freestyle in a best of 53.20secs, just 0.2 outside the medals.

After solid performances in the 100m butterfly and 200m medley, he swam a best in the 50m butterfly to just miss a final place, then another best in the 200m freestyle to qualify.

And Gencas produced a superb last 50m in the final to snatch silver in 1.55.09, just 0.1 away from gold and smashing the Essex junior record by nearly two seconds.

Jessica Ayling, 18, improved on her seeding of 21st to qualify for the top 10 of the 50m breaststroke, with a lifetime best of 33.63.

Victoria Dreleva, 14, produced strong swims in the 100m freestyle and butterfly on her National debut, improving her placing in both, before Moule began with ninth place in the 1,500m freestyle in a best of 17.50.55.

You may also want to watch:

Illness and exams had hit her preparations, but Moule swam 4.29.34 in the 400m freestyle at Sheffield to beat her previous best by five seconds and snatch silver, just 0.7 behind the winner.

And Moule added 800m freestyle bronze, as Izzy Jopson took sixth after placing 11th in the 1,500m.

Junanya Ahmed was 15th in the 200m butterfly and 14th in the 1,500m freestyle, having just returned from the World Championships in South Korea where she had competed for Bangladesh.

Ayling was fifth in her 100m breaststroke in abest of 1.15.51, while debutant Holly Hagan was ninth in her final.

Jack Ayling was 10th in the men's 50m freestyle, in his first National final, and Dreleva placed 19th in the girls' 200m freestyle.

And the final day of the championships included the Swim England Open Water competition, where Moule completed a hat-trick of medals with silver in the 5k event in a time of 1:03.22.

Georgia Milton returned from university in Nottingham to finish 13th in the 19 & over age group and head coach Gary Rogers said: "I'm incredibly pleased and proud of all the Romford swimmers that have worked so hard throughout the season to qualify for these National Championship events.

"All have done the club proud and there have been many remarkable performances. A special well done goes to Daniel Gencas and Amelia Moule for their medal achievements."

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford Town duo make a mark to medal on National stage as youngsters impress

Amelia Moule and Daniel Gencas celebrate their success for Romford Town

Daggers attacker Kandi eager to kick on this term

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Golf: Collins crowned Romford club champion

Josh Halliday, Richard Collins, captain John Fitch, Sue Bartram, Ellis Bolger and Mia Gould with their prizes at Romford's club championships

Havering 90 Joggers Burrow endure 50k race

Clive Burrow at the Stour Valley 50k (Pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

A-level results: 83% of Drapers’ Academy students secure university places

Drapers' Academy students Jacob Dean, Feranmi Babajide and Anthony Nash.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists