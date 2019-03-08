Romford Town duo make a mark to medal on National stage as youngsters impress

Amelia Moule and Daniel Gencas celebrate their success for Romford Town Archant

Amelia Moule and Daniel Gencas provided the medal highlights for Romford Town at this year's National Championships.

The club sent nine swimmers to the event and saw them claim four medals, reach 11 finals and produce several personal bests.

Gencas qualified for 11 events, but limited his programme in Glasgow to eight, and was fifth in the 16-year-old boys' 100m freestyle in a best of 53.20secs, just 0.2 outside the medals.

After solid performances in the 100m butterfly and 200m medley, he swam a best in the 50m butterfly to just miss a final place, then another best in the 200m freestyle to qualify.

And Gencas produced a superb last 50m in the final to snatch silver in 1.55.09, just 0.1 away from gold and smashing the Essex junior record by nearly two seconds.

Jessica Ayling, 18, improved on her seeding of 21st to qualify for the top 10 of the 50m breaststroke, with a lifetime best of 33.63.

Victoria Dreleva, 14, produced strong swims in the 100m freestyle and butterfly on her National debut, improving her placing in both, before Moule began with ninth place in the 1,500m freestyle in a best of 17.50.55.

Illness and exams had hit her preparations, but Moule swam 4.29.34 in the 400m freestyle at Sheffield to beat her previous best by five seconds and snatch silver, just 0.7 behind the winner.

And Moule added 800m freestyle bronze, as Izzy Jopson took sixth after placing 11th in the 1,500m.

Junanya Ahmed was 15th in the 200m butterfly and 14th in the 1,500m freestyle, having just returned from the World Championships in South Korea where she had competed for Bangladesh.

Ayling was fifth in her 100m breaststroke in abest of 1.15.51, while debutant Holly Hagan was ninth in her final.

Jack Ayling was 10th in the men's 50m freestyle, in his first National final, and Dreleva placed 19th in the girls' 200m freestyle.

And the final day of the championships included the Swim England Open Water competition, where Moule completed a hat-trick of medals with silver in the 5k event in a time of 1:03.22.

Georgia Milton returned from university in Nottingham to finish 13th in the 19 & over age group and head coach Gary Rogers said: "I'm incredibly pleased and proud of all the Romford swimmers that have worked so hard throughout the season to qualify for these National Championship events.

"All have done the club proud and there have been many remarkable performances. A special well done goes to Daniel Gencas and Amelia Moule for their medal achievements."