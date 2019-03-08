Search

Toolis in GB squad for Sofia event

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 April 2019

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)

Former Coopers student impressed at last event in Cairo

Romford’s Tom Toolis returns to World Cup action next week after recording his first-ever top 10 finish in the series at the last event.

The former Coopers’ Company & Coborn School student has been named in the Great Britain squad in the World Cup Two event in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Toolis will be keen to build on an impressive showing in the Egyptian city of Cairo last month as he finished ninth.

The competition in Sofia runs from April 10-14 and marks the next big step of a long and important 2019 season, with Olympic qualifying officially starting on June 1.

The World Cup Final, which doubles as the test event for next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, takes place from June 27-30.

Following that, there is a home European Championships at the University of Bath in August for Toolis to look forward to.

It looks set to be a busy few months for the Romford man.

