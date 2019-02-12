Search

Toolis in GB squad for opening Pentathlon World Cup event

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 February 2019

Tom Toolis in action at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Los Angeles (pic UIPM)

KRZYSZTOF KURUC

Competition to run in Egyptian capital from February 27 to March 2

Romford’s Tom Toolis forms part of a seven-strong Pentathlon GB line-up at the first World Cup of the year in Cairo next week.

After a short break from the sport to finish his Masters degree last summer, Toolis returns to the Egyptian capital where he claimed a top-20 finish in the World Championships in 2017.

Former Coopers Company & Coborn student Toolis will be joined by Myles Pillage who was part of the historic men’s team that took silver at the World Championships last year.

Pillage has continued his promise into 2019, contending for a medal at the Budapest Indoor International – where Toolis was 11th – before taking victory at the second Pentathlon GB National Ranking Competition.

However, it will be just a third individual World Cup appearance for the Plymouth-born athlete as he continues his development in the sport.

Sam Curry has also been called up after impressively returning to action in Hungary following an injury lay-off.

Francesca Summers, Charlie Follett, Zoe Davison and Kerenza Bryson will compete in the women’s competition in Cairo.

Summers, junior world champion back in 2015, will be looking to return to the form that saw her take that title after an injury-hit couple of seasons.

National Training Centre-based athletes Davison and Follett both made the final at the Budapest Indoor and will head into the new season high on confidence after impressive junior campaigns last year.

Plymouth’s Bryson finished second at the opening Pentathlon GB ranking competition in January and will her making her third consecutive appearance at the Egyptian leg of the World Cup series.

Cairo is a familiar location for Pentathlon GB athletes with World Championships, Junior World Championships and World Cups all being held in the Egyptian desert in recent years.

The competition marks the first big step of a long and important 2019 season with Olympic qualifying officially starting on June 1, before the European Championships take place on British soil in August.

