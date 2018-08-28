Toolis in GB squad for Budapest event

Tom Toolis in action at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Los Angeles (pic UIPM) KRZYSZTOF KURUC

Event to take place from January 28-31

Romford’s Tom Toolis has been named in a 12-strong Pentathlon GB squad for next week’s Budapest Indoor Competition.

The squad will be led by James Cooke who will return to the international circuit since his historic and dramatic World Championships triumph in Mexico City last September.

The 27-year-old will be joined by fellow Olympian Joe Choong and Plymouth’s Myles Pillage, who joined his two more experienced teammates on the men’s team podium at last year’s World Championships.

Basingstoke’s Bradley Sutton, a junior European men’s relay medallist last season, is the youngest member of the men’s squad heading to Hungary, while Salford’s Sam Curry completes the men’s squad.

In contrast, an inexperienced British women’s team will compete in Budapest, including teenagers Zoe Davison and Olivia Green.

They are joined by 20-year-old Kerenza Bryson and 21-year-old Charlie Follett who both made the final at the event 12 months ago.

Scotland’s Joanna Muir, the highest placed Pentathlon GB lady at last year’s World Championships, and Northamptonshire’s Jessica Varley, who claimed under-24 European bronze last year, complete the British line-up.

The selection is a particularly notable occasion for Green who is set to make her full modern pentathlon international debut.

Green, who moved to Pentathlon GB’s National Training Centre in Bath in September, is no stranger to the international circuit and has top seven finishes at both the under-19 World and European Championships.

The 19-year-old is one of eleven athletes selected who currently train in Bath, including fellow teenager Davison who enjoyed a fine debut junior season in 2018.

The competition marks the start of a long and important 2019 season with this year’s World Championships, which also take place in Budapest, being held in September.

Before that, Olympic qualifying starts on June 1, whilst a home European Championships will take place on British soil in August.