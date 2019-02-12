Romford Town youngsters show liking for novice gala medals at Sapphire Centre

Romford Town Swimming Club at their Novice Gala Archant

Romford Town Swimming Club headed to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre for their novice gala at the weekend, which was packed full of entrants.

And the young swimmers were also treated to the sight of two Paralympians in Ellie Simmonds and Amy Marren being there.

The boys kicked things off with the 200m individual medley where there were golds for Baris Muratoglu (10) and Denis Drelev (13), with a silver for Tyrese Thompson (15+) and bronze for Lukas Birmantis.

In the 50m freestyle there was a silver for 10-year-old Ruth Equakhide, a bronze for Alex Giles (12) and gold for Tierney Rooney (13).

And Muratoglu added a silver in the 50m breaststroke where Alexander Ivanov and Kevin Peter won bronzes and Birmantis added a silver.

Town’s first 1-2-3 came in the same event courtesy of the 12-year-old girls as Sophia Moule, Codie McSheffrey and Michelle Vassileva finished in that order.

Rooney picked up her second gold medal, whilst Madeleine McCormack also claimed gold in the 15+ category.

Muratoglu took silver in the 100m butterfly, while Dillon Brecht (12) and Drelev struck gold and Birmantis picked up another bronze.

The girls’ 50m freestyle produced another silver medal for Eguakhide as well as silver for Michelle Vassileva.

And the 50m backstroke saw medals aplenty for the boys, with gold for Muratoglu, gold for Connor Jarrett (11), silver for Wiktor Muniak (11), gold for Jamieson McClaren (13), silver for Danny Moody (13) and bronze for Birmantis.

Millie Hosler (13) took silver in the 100m breaststroke, as did Victoria Dreleva in the 14-year age group.

And Muratoglu medalled again, this time with a silver in the 100m freestyle as Brecht also claimed silver with Oliver Smith (12) taking bronze.

The final event of the session was the girls’ 200m freestyle where Eguakhide took gold, whilst Maya Phillips and Lottie Guynan won silver and bronze to make it a clean sweep.

The 12-year-old girls kept the clean sweep going, courtesy of Moule, McSheffrey and Vassileva. And Rooney took silver ahead of bronze medalist Hosler as Nicole Vassileva (14) claimed another bronze.

Things continued in much the same vein for Romford Town in session two, where there were more medals for the usual suspects, but others too.

Lily Lipinska (10) claimed a silver in the 50m breaststroke, whilst Charlotte Casey-Sweeney (12) also struck silver.

And assistant head coach Wotjek Slusarczyk was pleased to see so many great swims and personal bests for Town, who host the Non Regional qualifier gala, back at the Sapphire in April.