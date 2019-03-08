Swimming: Romford Town youngsters head to nationals

Romford Town will send nine young swimmers to the British and English Summer Championships this month.

Daniel Gencas will swim a full programme in 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m freestyle, 50m, 200m backstroke, 50m, 100m butterfly and the 200m and 400m individual medley at Tollcross Pool, Glasgow at the British Nationals.

Joining him are Jess Ayling in the 50m breaststroke, Victoria Dreleva in 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, and Amelia Moule in 1500m freestyle.

The following week, Moule chases glory in 400m, 800m freestyle, 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke plus 5km open water swim at the English event, where Georgia Milton will join her for the lake swim.

Ayling has her second event the 100m breaststroke and will have brother Jack for company when he swims in the 50m freestyle.

Four of Town's swimmers are experiencing Nationals for the first time, with Isabelle Jopson in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, Junayna Ahmed in 1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly, Holly Hagan in 100m breaststroke and Dreleva in 200m freestyle.

Senior swimmers Lewis Clifford-Stevenson and Paralympian Amy Marren also qualified, bringing Town's total this year to 11 swimmers, but both are unable to compete.

All squads at Romford will be cheering their teammates and watching their races on the live feed at britishswimming.org.