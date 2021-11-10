News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

All In move to top of Sunday Doubles League

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:56 PM November 10, 2021
Collier Row tenpin bowling returns after long break due to Covid

Local tenpin bowling action - Credit: Colin Grainger

There are new leaders in the Sunday Doubles League at Rollerbowl, Romford, as All In jumped two places in the table.

They beat second-placed Phat Bs to take top spot and leapfrogged last week's leaders Clappers. Spinners moved up into third.

In the handicap league Pinpals retained top spot and Misfits held on to second place with Phat Bs now in third.

Top games of the night came from Jamie Kingston with 226, Paul Mitchell with 225, Richard Halls 208 and Steve Simmons 206.

Top series were rolled by Jamie with 596, Paul 577, Garry Kingston 566, Steve 564, Richard 520, and Joe Caine 505.

Jamie Hall, brand new to league bowling, hit his best game so far with a 142.

Paul leads the male averages on 193 and Natalie Sicondolfi and Jane Kingston, both with 133, lead the female averages.

Results: Clappers 6 Pinpals 2 (handicap 2-6); Alley Gators 8 Hit and Miss 0 (8-0); All In 8 Phat Bs 0(8-0); Spinners 8 Misfits 0 (6-2).

Romford News

