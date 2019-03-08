Search

Romford’s Stockdale takes bronze in Spain

PUBLISHED: 10:30 25 March 2019

Romford's Jack Stockdale (pic: Antonio Alvarez)

Teenager impressed at PTT Costa Brava Open

Romford’s Jack Stockdale took bronze in the men’s class 10 singles at the PTT Costa Brava Open.

In the group stages, Stockdale put up a good fight in the first two sets against former world champion and world number one Jose Ruiz Reyes, before the Spaniard pulled away in the third for a 3-0 win.

After a 3-1 win against Indian’s Jagannath Mukherjee, the 18-year-old from Romford came out on top in a titanic battle against Spain’s Angel Garrido, winning 15-13 in the fifth.

That took him through to the quarter-finals where Stockdale beat another Spaniard in Ander Cepas 3-1.

Stockdale, though, was unable that hot streak as he lost to Spanish world number 11 Jorge Cardona in a three close sets in the semi-finals.

“I’m very happy to have got to the semi-finals, especially getting out of a group with two higher-ranked players,” said Stockdale.

“I had several chances against Cardona that I didn’t take so there are improvements to be made, but it is a nice feeling to get a medal.

