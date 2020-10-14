Romford snooker star Selt is calling for all ranking events to remain at Milton Keynes

Matthew Selt in action PA Archive/PA Images

Matthew Selt is calling on World Snooker to hold all ranking events in Milton Keynes for as long as the spread of coronavirus continues.

Romford potter Selt breezed past 16-year-old hotshot Jamie Wilson 4-0 in his first round match at the English Open - held behind closed doors at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena.

That’s been the venue for the bulk of snooker’s ranking events since lockdown, including the Championship League, Tour Championship and European Masters.

December’s UK Championship - one of the Triple Crown events - is usually held at the York Barbican but Selt says if the current format it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“I don’t see the value of going to York for the UKs and I think everything should just stay here,” said the 35-year-old.

“With the on-site facilities so it’s fine just to stay here and I think everything should be here.

“While there are so many restrictions and the guidelines are changed daily, we’ve got a facility here where we’re allowed to be in, you can have your own bubble so I don’t see any logic in moving away from here.

“We’re allowed out now and it’s just like being at any other tournament, so the facilities here are great and I think we should stay here.

“I think it’s a really good setup and the fact that the tables are staying there means they’ll play better and better more and more as it goes on.

“I really like this facility and think it’s great - obviously with the restrictions in the world at the minute, it’s fabulous and we’re very lucky to be able to be based here for all the tournaments.”

Selt crafted steady breaks of 65 and 61 to breeze past teenage sensation Wilson, who this year became the youngest ever English player to qualify for the tour through Q School.

It’s been a bumpy couple of years for the Essex potter on the globetrotting snooker circuit, however, who has reached the quarter-finals of a ranking event on just three occasions in the last two seasons.

Selt won the 2019 Indian Open, however, and hopes ‘the best three months of his life’ in lockdown can help him scoop silverware on the big stage once more.

“Lockdown was the best three months of my life, absolutely,” he added.

“I lost a lot of weight - just over two stone - and had a gym installed at Christmas. I hadn’t seen it until lockdown so I had a great three months, seeing my little boy all day every day so it was brilliant and I’m absolutely in a good place.”

