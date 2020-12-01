Search

Advanced search

Romford snooker duo King and Selt crash out in the second round

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 December 2020

Romford's Mark King assesses his options (pic Nigel French/PA)

Romford's Mark King assesses his options (pic Nigel French/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Romford duo Mark King and Matthew Selt were in second round action at the UK Championship in Milton Keynes on Sunday but fell to disappointing defeats.

King, the world number 45, went down 6-4 against 2006 world champion Graeme Dott as a final frame break of 81 from the Scot left him slumped in the chair.

You may also want to watch:

And world number 27 Selt was thrashed 6-0 after a brilliant performance from China’s Lu Ning, who struck four thrilling centuries under the Marshall Arena lights.

Selt became only the third player in history to make five centuries in a best-of-11 match as he made a dream start to his UK Championship campaign before then being brought back down to earth.

Selt won 6-0 against Amine Amiri and started with breaks of 138 and 131 before following up with 100, 111 and 102 in the final three frames

The duo will now look to re-focus and bounce back to winning ways when they return to action in the next competition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford snooker duo King and Selt crash out in the second round

Romford's Mark King assesses his options (pic Nigel French/PA)

Upminster Windmill sails now in place as completion ‘tantalisingly’ close

Final adjustments are still to be done. Picture: Andrew Conway

Woman, 93, in hospital after Romford collision

Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Police

Postcards and pictures cheer up Romford care home residents

Willows Care Home wellbeing assistant Sheree Lickfold with some of the cards and pictures sent in to cheer up residents. Picture: Willows Care Home

‘Giving back is important’: Young people helping others during the Covid pandemic

Joshua Neal with a cake he baked for Queen's Hospital staff. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation