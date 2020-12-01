Romford snooker duo King and Selt crash out in the second round
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Romford duo Mark King and Matthew Selt were in second round action at the UK Championship in Milton Keynes on Sunday but fell to disappointing defeats.
King, the world number 45, went down 6-4 against 2006 world champion Graeme Dott as a final frame break of 81 from the Scot left him slumped in the chair.
And world number 27 Selt was thrashed 6-0 after a brilliant performance from China’s Lu Ning, who struck four thrilling centuries under the Marshall Arena lights.
Selt became only the third player in history to make five centuries in a best-of-11 match as he made a dream start to his UK Championship campaign before then being brought back down to earth.
Selt won 6-0 against Amine Amiri and started with breaks of 138 and 131 before following up with 100, 111 and 102 in the final three frames
The duo will now look to re-focus and bounce back to winning ways when they return to action in the next competition.
