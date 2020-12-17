Romford school's Race for Life events raise thousands for charity

Published: 10:25 AM December 17, 2020

A Romford school has raised thousands of pounds for charity after organising its own Race for Life events.

Students at Marshalls Park Academy, in Pettits Lane, took part in the runs during PE lessons from December 7.

They were fundraising for Cancer Research UK, as part of the Race for Life Schools scheme.

Head of PE Paul Aylett said the idea came from a parent who is a volunteer for the charity.

He added: "Lots of families have been touched by this disease and during the Covid-19 pandemic we felt it was paramount that we come together as a community to do something as one."

All years at the secondary school took part in a race, with distances ranging from two to six kilometres.

Staff at Marshalls Park Academy wear pink for the school's Race for Life. - Credit: Paul Aylett

Students were also encouraged to accessorise their PE kit by wearing something pink.

They have now managed to raise more than £4,500 for the charity, which funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer.

Paul added: "When the headteacher said it was on we went with it.

"To have a community come together and all stakeholders singing from the same hymn sheet was a great sense of community spirit.

"I can’t tell you how overwhelmed I am at the response from all that have ran and donated.

"As someone who had cancer in 2007, I know how important Cancer Research is, especially during Covid-19.

"To raise such an amazing amount is beyond our wildest dreams. I am so proud."