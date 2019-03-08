Romford’s unbeaten women secure promotion in style as captain Earnshaw leads way

Chelmsford HC Ladies 5th XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Chelmer Park on 9th March 2019

Romford’s women secured promotion to Essex League Division One with a 5-0 win at lowly Chelmsford fifths.

The long-time Division Two leaders only needed a point to seal the title, but despite carrying some injuries, proved too strong for the home side.

Lorraine Farnham produced a solid display at the back, while Cienna Simmie defied injury in a strong performance on the left.

Emma James worked tirelessly, covering most of the pitch and sending some excellent balls into the D, as Romford continued to press Chelmsford back into their own half.

And although leading scorer Leah Butcher was frustrated by the home keeper and unable to add to her 30 goals so far this season, captain Natalie Earnshaw took centre stage with four of her own to move to 14 for the term.

Farnham also netted her eighth of the campaign with a wonderful goal from the top of the D at a short corner as Romford extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches and maintained a five-point lead over Thurrock seconds, who only have game left to play.

Romford play host to Redbridge seconds in their penultimate match this weekend, before a trip to Colne on the last day of the campaign.

The seconds lost 3-2 to Waltham Forest fourths in Division Five, but there was more to cheer as the men’s seconds also guaranteed promotion back to East League Division Seven East.

Romford travelled to Colchester needing only a point to be sure of moving up the pyramid and, in an end-to-end contest, their quality and sharpness proved key.

Jim Venus netted twice to take his tally for the season to 27, as Rob Smith and Sean Simpson also found the net.

The home side managed one goal in reply but were denied a second when Phil Barlow dived to his right to push away a penalty flick.

Blake Tomlinson returned to provide pace on the flanks, while Simpson and Gary Venus were denied by the mask of the Colchester keeper.

John Beach was named man of the match for Romford, who are set to visit Old Southendian fourths, who are chasing the third and final promotion spot this weekend.

The thirds beat Waltham Forest fifths, but the men’s first team lost to Old Southendian seconds and are set to host Brentwood thirds on Saturday (1pm).