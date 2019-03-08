Motorsport: Romford's CES Mechanical Ltd get behind Thompson

Bobby Thompson in racing action (pic AM Soul Images) Archant

Romford-based manufacturing experts CES Mechanical Ltd will be partnering second-year Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship star Bobby Thompson for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bobby Thompson (pic AM Soul Images) Bobby Thompson (pic AM Soul Images)

As Britain's premier domestic race series prepares to head to the Croft Circuit in Stockton on Tees for the fourth weekend of its bumper 30-race calendar, Thompson and his #19 Team HARD outfit will be carrying the CES Mechanical logos on his VW CC.

While this is the first time that CES Mechanical have joined forces with the 22-year-old as a sponsor, it isn't the bespoke ductwork provider's first exposure to the championship that is currently in its 61st season of competition.

"I met Bobby through one of his current sponsors after attending a race day," says CES Mechanical Ltd's Matt Cartwright.

"I could see that Bobby is talented, hardworking and fully focused on achieving his dream of succeeding in the BTCC."

As part of his BTCC hospitality experience with Thompson and his Team HARD squad, Cartwright says that his new deal with the 2017 VW Cup Series Champion will give CES Mechanical Ltd a unique networking opportunity.

You may also want to watch:

"At CES mechanical we manufacture, supply and install various ductwork systems from small residential systems to larger commercial projects, providing a comprehensive range of Ductwork services and solutions such as kitchen canopies and ventilation, heat recovery systems, fire rated ductwork and PVC ductwork," he added.

"Having been introduced to the BTCC paddock and the excellent way the series and Team HARD treat their corporate guests I know that Bobby and the BTCC offer us the opportunity to entertain our clients at race days as well as getting some brand exposure.

"I'm also a big motorsport fan so this was the perfect partnership for us as a business."

For Thompson, who has already recorded one top-six finish during the first nine races of the 30-race 2019 campaign, the sponsorship deal with CES Mechanical is especially gratifying because of the way it came about.

"I'm delighted to have the support of Matt and everyone at CES Mechanical," says the current BRDC Rising Star and ARDS Race Instructor.

"I first met Matt earlier this year when he came to Brands Hatch as a guest of one of my other sponsors and he immediately saw the value of being involved in the BTCC with me.

"CES is a firm local to me and this deal gives me not just the chance to promote them in my area but also to a much wider audience thanks to the incredible reach of the BTCC.

"The team and I have always gone out of our way to look after corporate guests and I am especially pleased that the effort we make off track is continuing to pay dividends and helping our on track efforts too."