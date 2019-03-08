Hockey: Romford relish centenary season after promotion hat-trick

Romford's women celebrate their title win and unbeaten season (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Romford entered their centenary season on the back of a superb 2018/19 campaign.

Three of their five teams earned promotion in the East and Essex League, while the women remained unbeaten throughout their entire season with 18 wins and two draws.

And as the club celebrates its 100th birthday, they are hoping to build further on those achievements, with women's captain Natalie Earnshaw saying: "The ones are coming off an incredible undefeated season resulting in promotion.

"We are looking at repeating last season and finishing at the top end of Division One, if not promotion again.

"We have new players coming up through the club and we're looking forward to seeing them grow with new ones."

Romford play their home fixtures at Bower Park Academy and Aimee Jane Pattison leads the women's seconds.

She added: "The twos also ended last season with promotion and the aims for this season is to continue to develop a strong team spirit, as well as building on the winning mentality that was created last season."

The men's first team will be captained by Tom Woodman in East Division Five and he said: "The men's firsts are looking to build and establish a settled and stable squad.

"With a mix of experience from older heads and youth, we hope to push for a top-half finish, giving us something again to push on and improve on the following season."

Wearing the armband for the second team is Nick Curtis, who is hoping they can also maintain their upward trajectory.

"We're back in Division Seven after a hard-fought season and I truly believe with a strong start and stable squad like last season, we can aim for promotion again," he said.

Finally, Romford's thirds will be led in their Division 10 quest this season by club stalwart Paddy O'Leary who has a clear brief.

He added: "The focus is on giving young and new players the opportunity to build on the foundations of hockey as well as building team spirit, giving players the experience needed to progress into the second and first teams."

All will hope for a happy 100th birthday for Romford HC!