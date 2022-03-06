When Romford Raiders hosted a Ukrainian Select

A clipping from the Romford Recorder from December 1992, when Raiders played a Ukrainian Select - Credit: Recorder archive

It was shortly before Christmas in 1992, that the Romford Raiders hosted a prestigious challenge match with a touring Ukrainian Select side.

And it proved an historic occasion as the hosts suffered a 7-0 defeat and the first shutout in their five and a half year history.

A Mr Mikhail Franchuk co-promoted the British tour, with the team also playing against Nottingham, Cleveland, Humberside, Bracknell, Basingstoke, Telford and the Great Britain Under-21s.

And programme notes for the match at Rom Valley Way ended by saying 'hopes that Vladislav Tretiak, regarded as one of the top netminders in the world, will be playing tonight, have not worked out'.

Programme notes from when Romford Raiders played a Ukrainian Select in December 1992 - Credit: Raiders

Uriy Shundrov did a good enough job between the pipes for the visitors, though, as he made 24 saves to leave Raiders contemplating their first 'goose egg'.

And that despite the fact their line-up included no fewer than eight imports, as Raiders trio Gord Jeffrey, Rob Stewart and Dave Whistle were joined by Milton Keynes duo Paddy Scott and Rick Strachan, as well as Lee Valley's Campbell Blair, Barry Smith and Roman Trebaticky, alongside the home side's experienced and home-grown British talent.

Raiders player-manager Jeffrey, in his column, wrote: "Our visitors will, without a doubt, be the most skilful ice hockey team ever to play at the rink and should provide us all with an exhilarating evening of superb and graceful hockey."

Gord Jeffrey's programme notes against the Ukrainian Select - Credit: Raiders

And despite the Ukrainian Select - described by Franchuk as 'available to play in the United Kingdom for British sides this season and next' - only having nine out skaters, they made light of their numerical inferiority.

Raiders had 17 skaters and two goalies, with young Paul Cast rising to the challenge.

The match details when Romford Raiders played a Ukrainian Select in 1992 - Credit: Lee Power

"But he was left exposed too often as the visitors' pin-point passing, excellent puck control and speed across the ice split the home defence asunder," wrote Andy Lever in the Romford Recorder.

"There was no disgrace in defeat for Raiders, who did well to keep the score in single figures - though it looked as if the tourists were playing well within themselves," he added.

Leading the way for the Ukrainians with a hat-trick was Oleg Sinkov, who would go on to play for Bracknell, Trafford, Blackburn and Kingston/Hull.

According to eliteprospects.com, he played a combined total of 254 games for those clubs, scoring the small matter of 433 goals and 404 assists.

A clipping from the Romford Recorder announcing the signing of Alexei Kuznetsov - Credit: Recorder archive

Alexei Kuznetsov assisted one of Sinkov's goals against the Raiders - and another for Igor Slivinskiy - and would also return to the UK to play for Humberside and Streatham, before joining the Raiders in the autumn of 1994.

He managed eight goals and 22 assists in 12 appearances, before the struggling team withdrew from the British League in late November, and remains the only Ukrainian to have played in a Raiders jersey.

Alexei Kuznetsov in action for Romford Raiders against MK Kings n 1994 - Credit: Recorder archive

But Kuznetsov went on to join Essex neighbours Chelmsford (175 points in 73 games) and had further seasons with Medway (88 in 48) and Telford (55 in 41).

With Ukraine currently under siege from Russian troops, he will be in the thoughts of Raiders supporters as the present-day club shows its support before their National League match against Leeds Knights this evening.

Once a Raider, always a Raider.

Alexei Kuznetsov in action for Romford Raiders in 1994 - Credit: Recorder archive



