Romford racer Matt Luff wraps up season in style at Brands Hatch

Romford racer, Matt Luff, wrapped up his Mazda MX5 Championship season with the last round at a rain drenched Brands Hatch on the weekend.

The former London Borough of Havering Junior Sports Competitor of the Year enjoyed a podium finish in the opening round at Cadwell Park back in August but has suffered numerous technical issues with his care since.

The youngster struggled at both Donington and Silverstone but he did achieve two comfortable wins at the legendary Kent circuit on Sunday.

“I could not have wished for a better end to what has been a frustrating season,” Luff said.

“I‘m looking forward to a couple of weeks off to let the dust settle before considering my options for next season.

“Whether I stay in the Mazda paddock for another year, or move on to another series.

“I could not do any of it without the ongoing support and belief of all my fantastic sponsors.”