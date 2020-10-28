Search

Advanced search

Romford racer Matt Luff wraps up season in style at Brands Hatch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2020

Romford racer Matt Luff with his car at Brands Hatch (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Romford racer Matt Luff with his car at Brands Hatch (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Archant

Romford racer, Matt Luff, wrapped up his Mazda MX5 Championship season with the last round at a rain drenched Brands Hatch on the weekend.

The former London Borough of Havering Junior Sports Competitor of the Year enjoyed a podium finish in the opening round at Cadwell Park back in August but has suffered numerous technical issues with his care since.

The youngster struggled at both Donington and Silverstone but he did achieve two comfortable wins at the legendary Kent circuit on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

“I could not have wished for a better end to what has been a frustrating season,” Luff said.

“I‘m looking forward to a couple of weeks off to let the dust settle before considering my options for next season.

“Whether I stay in the Mazda paddock for another year, or move on to another series.

“I could not do any of it without the ongoing support and belief of all my fantastic sponsors.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Romford racer Matt Luff wraps up season in style at Brands Hatch

Romford racer Matt Luff with his car at Brands Hatch (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Dagenham boss McMahon insists individual errors are costing them after Maidenhead loss

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Romford bounce back to winning ways at Histon

Bagasan Graham of Romford and Allen George of Aveley during Romford vs Aveley, Pitching In Ishmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 26th September 2020

‘Chaos’ at Gallows Corner as flyover shut

Long delays have been reported at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google