Romford racer Matt Luff wins at Brands Hatch

Published: 3:30 PM June 22, 2021

Romford's Matt Luff had a bittersweet trip to the Brands Hatch circuit at the weekend for round two of the Milltek Civic Cup.

Having ended his Mazda MX5 season at the same circuit last October, with two spectacular wins at a rain-soaked track, Luff moved up to the front wheel drive 'tin top' championship this season.

The season opener at Cadwell Park saw such bad weather that the first of Luff's two races was ended with seven minutes still to run and the second cancelled - both for safety reasons.

Over the weekend at Brands Hatch, Luff secured pole position, a fastest lap and broke the circuit's lap record with a time of 53.6 seconds.

Race one was a straight lights-to-flag victory, finishing four seconds clear of the second-placed car, and a reverse grid of the top 10 in race two gave Luff a P10 start.

He finally finished fourth after dropping back two places at the start due to a temperamental V tech then as pole-sitter for race three and championship leader with a solid 22-point lead, disaster struck when the rear brakes locked on full, resulting in a retirement from the race.