Romford racer eyeing cup glory after podium finish at Brands Hatch
Romford racer Matt Luff finished on the podium at Brands Hatch as he chases down the top spot in the Milltek Honda Civic Cup.
The former Havering Junior Sports Competitor of the Year sealed a top-three finish in his second visit of the season to Brands Hatch for the penultimate round of the cup.
Luff qualified in third place with less than a tenth of a second gap between the top three drivers.
The youngster finished fifth and second in his two races of the day.
In race two Luff started in sixth, but was able to work his way up the pack to second, helping him further extend his lead over third place in the championship.
The last round at Snetterton next month is a triple header, when all three race results have to count and cannot be used as dropped scores, so there is everything still to play for with Luff sitting second overall.
