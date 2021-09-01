Romford racer Matt Luff bidding to win Championship

Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2021

Romford racer Matt Luff endured a busier than usual August with two rounds of the Milltek Honda Civic Cup falling in the same month.

Former Ginetta Junior driver Luff visited Anglesey at the start of August and, having never been to the circuit before, easily secured his third consecutive pole with a lap time three tenths of a second quicker than the rest of the field.

At the picturesque coastal circuit, Luff came away with a second and fourth place finish, holding him firmly in second place in the Championship.

A cloudy Donington Park circuit over the August Bank Holiday weekend proved to be a frustrating one with a strong P3 finish in Luff's first race of the day, extending his lead over third place in the standings, but with a cancelled race two.

Matt Luff in racing action during Civic Cup Championship - Credit: Civic Cup

A packed schedule throughout the day, bringing a few race incidents, meant the final race of the day could not go ahead due to a noise curfew at the circuit.

Championship organisers plan to bump the cancelled race over to one of the two remaining race rounds at Brands Hatch or Snetterton.