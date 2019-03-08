Search

Romford racer Luff returns with stunning display

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 October 2019

Matt Luff on the podium at Silverstone (Pic: Lynn Blackwell)

Archant

Romford racer Matt Luff put in a stunning performance in the last round of the Mazda MX5 Championship in his first ever outing at the Silverstone International Circuit at the weekend.

Dropping out of the Championship at the start of the summer, to concentrate on A levels and Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, the 18-year-old returned to the Championship in excellent form securing a podum finish in all three races.

Bagging himself a first and two second place victories from a grid of 68 drivers.

Having embarked on a university degree course in mid September, Luff's only preparation for his return was a couple of sessions on the professional race simulator, TURN1, in Billericay.

Ending the season on such good form puts Luff firmly in the frame as a serious contender for the Mazda MX5 Championship title next year and is now likely to place on hold other race offers to remain in the Mazda paddock for 2020.

