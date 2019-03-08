Romford racer Luff makes senior debut

Matt Luff with his racing car (Pic: Lynn Luff) Archant

Romford racer, Matt Luff, made his move up from junior to senior racing last weekend when he debuted as the youngest driver in the Mazda MX5 Championship at Brands Hatch.

The first round of the Championship saw a packed grid of 63 highly competitive drivers compete in some extremely close racing over the weekend.

The 17-year-old former London Borough of Havering Junior Sports Competitor of the Year and Ginetta Junior driver, made an impressive start to the season with an eighth and 10th place finish.

Luff missed out on achieving all three top 10 finishes due to some understeering problems in race two which pushed him back to a 17th place finish.

Starting from 17th on the grid for the last race of the round, Matt showcased his driving skills by moving up an incredible seven places to finish 10th and set the fastest lap of the race.

The second round will take place at Pembrey in South Wales.

“The weekend was a good start to the season showing great pace in all three races,” Luff said.

“The standard of driving was extremely high and we hope to progress as the season moves on.

“Thanks to Hertfordshire based AB Motorsport for putting together a great car and to my sponsors, Gerry Byrne at the Romford McDonald’s Group, Lee Edgell at TURN1 Racing Simulations and all at David Lloyd Clubs for sticking with me for the coming season.”