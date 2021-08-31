Romford goalkeeper Carlos Simeon discharged from hospital after nasty injury

Published: 2:41 PM August 31, 2021

Romford have confirmed goalkeeper Carlos Simeon has been discharged from hospital following a severe head injury suffered in their 3-2 defeat to Barking on Bank Holiday Monday.

The match was stopped early in the 91st minute after an accidental collision left Boro goalkeeper Simeon requiring treatment on a head injury with the paramedics and ambulance being called out.

After a lengthy period unconscious, with both the Romford and Barking physiotherapists treating the shot-stopper, Simeon was rushed off to hospital, where he has since been discharged after numerous tests.

Joint-manager Derek Duncan said: “It was concerning, Carlos is a tough boy and not one to stay down. Within about five seconds of it we realised the severity of it.

“Everything else didn’t matter, we just wanted to make sure he was ok, and I would like to say a big massive thank you to Barking’s physio, Ally Maloney, who was on the pitch immediately as well as our physio.

“From what I've been told, if it wasn’t for her we could be having a different conversation. I want to say a big thank you to her from myself and Romford.

“Mark Holloway and I went to the hospital after the game, just to double check. We were talking to his girlfriend and his family but for my own piece of mind I wanted to go there myself.

“We got to see him, spoke to him, he had just come out of an x-ray. He was in good spirits, he was hungry of all things, which was quite amusing.

“As we left, within an hour we got a call saying that he would be discharged that night, which is fantastic news, and such a relief.

“As it stands it’s a case of a concussion and it’s 14 days of no football for him, but the main thing is that he is ok, and we’re very happy about that.”

Simeon tweeted: "I just want to reassure everyone, I am doing well and I am feeling slightly better. I just want to say thank you to everyone that's been around me, I will not forget it.

"Thank you to all my team-mates and staff."