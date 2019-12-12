Hockey: Romford men on high at Christmas

Stuart Boyling celebrates a goal for Romford (pic Perry Tomlinson) Archant

Romford's men go into the Christmas break top of East League Division Five after a 6-1 win over Witham thirds.

With captain Tom Woodman back in the team after the birth of his son and Stuart Boyling also returning, they had a full strength team availalbe.

David Butcher stepped in as team manager, having suffered a groin injury the week earlier, and Romford took the lead in just 12 seconds as Ashley Meyer lofted an aerial pass to Boyling to lob the keeper.

Meyer then cemented his claim to the team's top scorer award this season by firing a quickfire hat-trick to make it 4-0 at half time.

And after Woodman produced some fine saves in the second half, Boyling had a short corner strike ruled out for being above the backboard.

Meyer returned to the action, having been replaced temporarily by Ben James, to score twice more and take his tally to an impressive 31 goals in 13 games late on.

Romford's women also go into the Christmas break on a winning note after beating Havering seconds 3-0 in Essex League Division One.

That saw them to leapfrog their rivals into seventh place.