Romford men draw positives in survival bid after holding high-flying Chelmsford rivals

Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Romford at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Romford’s men battled to a fine point against Chelmsford thirds in East League Division Four South East at Bower Park Academy on Saturday.

The relegation-threatened outfit had secured a stunning 4-3 win over East London fourths a week earlier and shared six goals with second-placed Chelmsford in a 3-3 draw.

Assley Meyer, Roger Hiett and Alfie Harvey were on target for Romford, who remain bottom of the table with only 12 points from 17 matches played to date.

But they are only one point behind local rivals Brentwood thirds and two adrift of Colchester seconds, on whom they still have a game in hand.

And with some confidence now restored after taking four points from a possible six over the past fortnight, they could climb out of last place when they return to action on March 2 with victory in their crunch match at Colchester Garrison.

The seconds faced the tough trip to Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre to take on runaway Division Eight leaders Tower Hamlets.

And they could not avoid falling to a 3-0 defeat – matching the scoreline from their earlier home fixture – against a side that was recording its 18th successive victory and taking its goal tally to 128 in the process.

Romford remain in second place with a game in hand and are due to visit Brentwood Academy on Saturday (12.30pm).

The third team also had that sinking feeling in Division 10 as they were put to the sword by East London ninths, losing 10-1.

But they will be hoping for only their fourth win of the season when they welcomme bottom club Saffron Walden eights on their return to action on March 2.

Romford’s women face a second successive weekend off in Essex League Division Two, but can nonetheless bask in the fact they have a four-point lead at the top of the table over Crostyx thirds.

Still unbeaten after 16 matches, following a 5-2 win over third placed Thurrock seconds in their most recent match, they are set to return to their title push when they visit Southend & Benfleet seconds on March 2.

Leah Butcher tops the league’s goalscoring charts at present with 29, with team-mate Emma James in second place on 22.

The second team are third in Division Five and host East London ninths on March 2.