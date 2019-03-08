Romford members flying the flag as 125th anniversary season continues with style

Tony Ames, Ben Scanes, Jordan Wallace and Louis Lazarus won the team event at Romford Golf Club's flag raising day Archant

Romford Golf Club members continued their 125th anniversary celebrations with a flag-raising ceremony on Sunday.

The event marked the very same day - May 12 - when the first round of golf was played on the Heath Drive course and 300 members attended.

A Texas Scramble competition was won by Tony Ames, Ben Scanes, Jordan Wallace and Louis Lazarus, who combined to post a very impressive nett score of 55.9.

And Mayor of Havering Dilip Patel was a special guest on the day, when all food annd drinks were marked at just £1.25 and a total of 125 biodegradable balloons were released.

To celebrate the historic nature of the occasion, member Lawrence Kingsnorth played his round of golf using antique clubs.

These are often referred to as hickories due to the club shafts being made from wood as opposed to the modern-day technological options of steel and graphite.

And Kingsnorth was fortunate to obtain some clubs that bore the mark of James Paxton, who was the fourth professional at Romford Golf Club.

"He thought it was poignant and honoured to pllay with these in the flag raising event," said a club spokesperson.

Annniversary captain John Fitch added: "A fantastic day was had by over 300 people with our ongoing celebrations.

"The fantastic weather made the day for us and it was great to welcome the Mayor to make a speech and present the prizes to the winners of the morning's golf."

*Romford host Stapleford Abbotts in the second round of the Leslie F Wood Championship on Sunday, having beaten Hartswood 14-1 last month.

And they are also preparing for a second-round home tie against Risebridge in this year's Thornton Cup on June 2, after easing past Theydon Bois in the opening round, when they dropped a solitary half point.