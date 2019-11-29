Hockey: Romford men see lead cut after derby defeat

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's men suffered only their second loss of the East League Division Five season at Upminster thirds on Saturday.

The hosts claimed a 4-2 derby win at Coopers as Romford's lead at the top of the table was cut to two points by East London fifths.

They are due to play host to Brentwood thirds in another derby at Bower Park Academy on Saturday.

The seconds lost to Old Southendian fourths in Division Seven, as the thirds conceded their Division 10 match to Rochford seconds.

Romford's women battled to a 1-1 draw at mid-table rivals Old Southendian in Essex League Division One and are set to entertain County, who are five points behind them in ninth place in the table, this weekend.

The seconds also drew 1-1 with Witham thirds in Division Four and make the trip to second-placed Southend thirds on Saturday.

*Upminster's women lost 2-0 at home to Peterborough in the East League Premier Division and visit leaders Wapping this weekend.