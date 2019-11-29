Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Romford men see lead cut after derby defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 November 2019

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford's men suffered only their second loss of the East League Division Five season at Upminster thirds on Saturday.

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019

The hosts claimed a 4-2 derby win at Coopers as Romford's lead at the top of the table was cut to two points by East London fifths.

They are due to play host to Brentwood thirds in another derby at Bower Park Academy on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The seconds lost to Old Southendian fourths in Division Seven, as the thirds conceded their Division 10 match to Rochford seconds.

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019

Romford's women battled to a 1-1 draw at mid-table rivals Old Southendian in Essex League Division One and are set to entertain County, who are five points behind them in ninth place in the table, this weekend.

The seconds also drew 1-1 with Witham thirds in Division Four and make the trip to second-placed Southend thirds on Saturday.

*Upminster's women lost 2-0 at home to Peterborough in the East League Premier Division and visit leaders Wapping this weekend.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Goalkeeper Agboola ‘couldn’t refuse the chance of regular first-team action at Romford’

Emmanuel Agboola of Romford (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Hockey: Romford men see lead cut after derby defeat

Upminster HC 3rd XI vs Romford HC, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd November 2019

School Sport: St Martin’s girls book National finals trip

St Martin's under-13 girls have reached the National Schools' Cross-Country finals

Daggers blog: ‘Unlucky’ injury-hit squad need a win

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders forward Ranson eager to build on recent form

Jacob Ranson celebrates his goal against Telford (pic Kev Lamb)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists