Romford ladies seal victory over rivals Upminster

Published: 7:55 AM October 21, 2021

Romford Hockey Club ladies vs Upminster Hockey Club ladies 4th XI in the East Region League Field Hockey at Drapers' Academy

Romford Hockey Club ladies sealed a 4-1 victory over local rivals Upminster Ladies 4 at Drapers’ Academy.

The first half saw the goal posts hit multiple times by Romford forwards following great feeds from their midfield.

Just before the half time whistle, Sonata Beach showed great individual skill and performed an excellent cross to Kemi Olofinjana, who swept the ball into the far corner of the goal.

The second half saw an equalising goal from Upminster, but Romford quickly responded with a goal from Emma James, who received the ball from the left midfield and player of the match Abbie Sharman.

Lorraine Curtis then converted a penalty corner for Romford with a successful straight shot at the top of the D into the bottom left of the goal.

Sonata's goal made the final score 4-1, which began from Helen Paddon in defence through to and with Abbie in midfield.

The men's first-team sealed a 3-2 victory over local rivals Redbridge and Ilford in their latest fixture.

Romford started strong with a goal from Ashley Mayer, who worked hard and tucked away late into the first half.

A hard battle kept Romford in the lead for the remainder of the first part, however a late last minute well-worked goal for the opposition bought the scores level before the break.

A strong start from Romford in the second half was not short-lived when the opposition were able to drive home a well thought second goal putting the home team on the back foot.

A huge effort from the backline of the hosts to steady the ship from the back pushed the game forward, allowing the effort of Scott Pucknell to bring the scoreline level at 2-2.

Both teams fought hard and the game looked to finish all level, but then in the last five minutes of the second half, a great piece of well-worked play allowed Romford a last-ditch effort at goal.

This was not successful, but it did however gain Romford a penalty flick for a foul in the opposition D, and up stepped Mayer to make it 3-2 in the dying stages.

Aaron Misford was named man of the match for Romford men.