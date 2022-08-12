Romford Junior Raiders give Felician full-time roster spot

Zion Felician in action for Romford Junior Raiders against MK Thunder last season - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the addition of junior product Zion Felician to their roster on a full-time basis for the 2022-23 National League Division One South season.

Felician made four appearances last term, netting in a 10-5 win at MK Thunder, while also helping the under-18s to the national finals, where they were pipped by Streatham.

Over the past four seasons he played a combined total of 56 games for Romford's under-15s and under-18s, scoring 23 goals and 21 assists, and is described as a smooth-skating utility player.

And with a solid junior career now under his belt, club general manager Ben Pitchley is hoping he can follow in the footsteps of other graduates from the programme.

He said: "It's always good to see an ex-junior player make the transition to our team, as it just continues the pathway we have in place at the club!"

The 18-year-old Felician, who started his career with Lee Valley before spending the 2017-18 campaign at Haringey, is keen to make his mark on the senior squad.

"I am eager to start this new chapter in senior hockey and to face the challenges that this season will present," he added.

"This season I will be able to develop my skills and contribute to a team already full of hard workers."

Zion's shirts are available for sponsorship and anyone interested in supporting him can email raiders2merch@gmail.com for further details.