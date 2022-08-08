Krakauskas 'really happy' to return to Romford Junior Raiders

Vilius Krakauskas is returning to Romford Junior Raiders for the 2022-23 season - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders have annouced the return of 26-year-old Vilius Krakauskas for the National League Division One South season.

Lithuanian-born Krakauskas will be playing his third season with the Romford club and he currently sits fourth in their all-time points list, with 39 goals and 39 assists in 71 appearances.

He finished three points behind Tjay Anderson last season, as Raiders qualified for the play-off finals weekend under former coach Mark Saunders.

And Krakauskas says he is looking forward to improving his output under new coach Jason Buckman.

"I love Romford and there is no place I want to play more than here, so I'm really happy to be back," he said.

"Last year was a quiet one for me and I struggled with playing my game, but we came good in the play-offs and finished the season strong.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the new coach and getting back into the swing of things!"

Coach Buckman added: "It's great to have Vilius back on the Raiders roster, he enjoys playing in Romford and has had a good couple of seasons points wise.

"I will be looking towards him taking a senior role in the team and leading by example for this young squad.

"If he comes and plays the right way, with confidence, and the way he can, I know he will have a successful year in the gold and blue."

Krakauskas will once again be wearing the number 96 jersey, which is available for sponsorship. Email raiders2merch@gmail.com if interested in being his shirt sponsor this season.