Romford Junior Raiders expect tough test against leaders Streatham

Published: 11:00 AM October 21, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders are expecting yet another tough test against London rivals Streatham RedHawks as they look to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Chelmsford Chieftains.

The Raiders' second team will welcome the league leaders to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) after losing 5-1 to rivals Chieftains in the London Cup last weekend.

They’re determined to improve on that performance after what has been an impressive start to the NIHL South One campaign – having won four, lost twice in overtime, and lost twice in regulation time in their opening eight fixtures.

Head coach Mark Saunders said: “Our first game of the London Cup being away at Chelmsford was a tough one. Chelmsford were at full strength and played well and we didn't ever really get into the game, which was frustrating.

“I think the game was a glitch for us. We will work hard in practice this week to get back to full tilt for this weekend coming up, with a tough game against Streatham.”

Head coach Saunders has bolstered his squad with the addition of young forward Harvey Briggs from league leaders Streatham RedHawks.

The 18-year-old made eight league appearances for the RedHawks and also iced once with the Streatham NIHL2 team.

Harvey Briggs (centre) during his time at Streatham against Romford Junior Raiders - Credit: Nicola Day

However, he is now making the switch across London as he seeks more ice-time in a young squad.

“Signing Harvey further shows our commitment to player development and aiding the steps into senior hockey for players in the Raiders 2 team.

“We have a highly competitive group and Harvey fitted in very well on his first game last Sunday away at Chelmsford, which I'm pleased about.

“He is a fast, high-skillset player and I know he's prepared to come in and work hard every week to be better.

“Thanks to Streatham IHC for making the transfer as smooth as possible.”

Youngsters Tjay Anderson and Adam Erskine were off at Great Britain under-18s trials this week in Sheffield.

Goalie Tyler De La Bertouche was also in attendance from the club's under-18s team as well as defenceman Sam Cooper, who is registered with the Junior Raiders, Raiders National League side, and Elite League outfit Guildford Flames.