Junior Raiders look to put heavy Bristol loss behind them when they face Solent
Romford Junior Raiders will be looking to put heavy defeat to Bristol Pitbulls behind them as they host Solent Devils.
The club’s second team will welcome Alex Murray’s Devils to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure on Sunday (5.15pm) as they bid to pull off an upset.
They do however head into the clash on the back of a 6-1 loss to the Pitbulls in the first game back at Bristol’s new rink on Saturday to make it three consecutive losses in all competitions.
They’re expected to be close to full strength with the Raiders National League side not playing on the same day this weekend – meaning all of the youngsters that have been bouncing between the teams are available.
Defenceman Dan Fay and forwards Tjay Anderson and James Hounsome have been featuring regularly for the first-team in recent weeks as they deal with a number of injuries.
Although the Junior Raiders have injuries of their own, which they’ll be hoping ease ahead of the clash with the Devils, and in the coming weeks.
Head coach Mark Saunders bolstered his roster with the addition of 27-year-old forward Justin Robinson prior to the Bristol defeat on the weekend.
The winger, who spent time playing in Canada during his junior career, has been in and out of the sports since turning senior including spells at Invicta Dynamos and Chelmsford Chieftains in recent years.
Robinson last iced during the 2018-19 season for the Chieftains and prior to that played for the Dynamos after a five year break from the ice.
He didn't play during the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic - meaning most players didn't play except during the streaming series across the country.
"Justin is a player who I’ve spoken with in the past and I’m pleased he’s agreed to play for us,” Saunders said.
“With the amount of injuries we have he is a very welcome addition to our roster and will add experience.
“He plays with speed, has the ability to play and move the puck in all areas, I’m glad he’ll be in our line up.”