Romford Junior Raiders' systems 'still need work', says head coach

Published: 7:22 PM October 13, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Mark Saunders feels they need to be more "clinical" and brush up on the systems they’re playing despite a strong start to the new season.

The second-team sit third in the NIHL South One after eight games played thanks to a 5-3 victory over Oxford City Stars on Saturday - making it four wins, two overtime defeats and two losses so far this campaign.

A brace from Ewan Hill and goals from Elliot Dervish, Gian Marco Pascale and Dan Fay helped them pick up points at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre.

“Our systems still need some work and we will need to be more clinical in front of the net over the coming weeks and I know the team are looking to further their success as we take on some tough fixtures towards the end of October,” Saunders said.

Romford Junior Raiders in action against Oxford City Stars - Credit: Nicola Day

“Last Saturday bought our first league clash with Oxford City Stars for this season and it was a game we had to work hard to win.

“They made our lives difficult for the most part and it wasn’t really until the third period that we clicked and managed to take a proper hold on the game.”

The coach was full of praise for 17-year-old netminder Nikolajs Romahs, who stepped in between the pipes in place of the experienced Danny Milton for the match.

“A huge plus for us was the performance of Nik Romahs, starting his first game in net on home ice and claiming a win with it.

“He was rock steady between the pipes and the team felt that, which gave us the extra push to get the game won in regulation.

Romford Junior Raiders in action against Oxford City Stars - Credit: Nicola Day

“He made some fantastic saves in some key moments and that’s what a great netminder needs to be able to do.”

Romford Junior Raiders are without a league match this weekend and it is expected that some of the youngsters will be called up to the National League side to help bolster the numbers due to injuries among the first-team at present.

They return to action on Saturday, October 23 when they host league leaders and reigning champions Streatham Redhawks at the Sapphire.

Although they do face a trip away to Chelmsford Chieftains on Sunday (October, 17) in the London Cup.