Dunnage relishing Romford Junior Raiders double header weekend

Romford Junior Raiders defenceman Steve Dunnage is relishing their upcoming double-header weekend in National League Division One South.

Raiders welcome MK Thunder to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), before the short trip up the A12 to take on Essex rivals Chelmsford on Sunday (6pm).

And they go into those games in good form, having won six of their last eight games in league and cup competitions.

They downed Slough Jets 4-2 last weekend, with goals from James Hounsome, Luca Pascale, Courtney Grant and Harvey Briggs.

And Dunnage said: "As a team coming back from a tough Christmas period, we've managed to bounce back, winning three of our last four games.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game with Slough sitting second in the table, with a lot of young and fast players.

"We knew we were going to have to stick to our systems and take it to them and managed to get a 2-0 lead early in the first period, which we deserved from our high intensity.

"The second and third periods seemed evenly matched, with both teams having good scoring opportunities, giving us momentum for our double-header."

Raiders won their first two meetings with Thunder this season, but lost heavily last month when forced to play under-18 guest Ryan Wardell as an emergency goalie.

And Dunnage says they will be looking to set the record straight ahead of tackling the Chieftains, as they currently hold a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head series with their neighbours this season.

He added: "We will be looking for revenge when we host Milton Keynes, after a tough short-bench defeat at their barn last month.

"Sunday we have our ongoing Essex rivalry against Chelmsford, one game I know the whole team are always pumped for, especially being at Chelmsford with the crowd against us. It gives us a huge buzz.

"We will be looking to take all four points, with the end of the season closing on us we want to be in the best position possible for the play-offs. We will be raring to go this weekend!"

