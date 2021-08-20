Romford Junior Raiders sign Pascale brothers

Published: 9:00 AM August 20, 2021

Gian Marco Pascale in action for Romford Junior Raiders during the 2019/20 season - Credit: Nicola Day

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signings of Gian Marco and Gian Luca Pascale from the junior set up ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The Pascale brothers, 18, will now be looking to stamp their mark at senior level in the NIHL South One after rising up through the junior ranks at both Romford and Chelmsford.

Gian Marco Pascale made 14 appearances during the 2019/20 season when called upon from the under-18s set up and picked up four assists during that period.

“I’m looking forward to senior hockey and embracing the challenges it will bring to develop my skills,” Marco Pascale said.

“The season is just around the corner and I can’t wait to play with this promising team.”

Head coach Mark Saunders added: “Marco is a very talented young player and someone I’m excited to work with to help develop his game and help him with his first steps into senior hockey.

“He shows much promise as a young defence man and plays beyond his years and experience level. Currently involved in the GB U20 trial process, he is showing signs of being a promising young player.”

Gian Luca Pascale will now make the step up after impressing with the under-18s and even playing once for the Junior Raiders during the 2019/20 season.

“I’m excited to get my first senior season underway and I can’t wait to get on the ice with the team and show everyone what we’re capable of.”

Saunders added: “Again with Luca, he is a very talented young individual who I am looking forward to working with as he begins his journey into senior hockey.

“He has a great attitude and a high skill set to go with it and I’m excited to see him flourish with the opportunities to play with some very experienced players in our forward units.

“Both boys are exceptional talents and are Romford players through and through, I’m delighted to start working with them as the season gets started.”



