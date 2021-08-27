Romford Junior Raiders sign Matt Brown for a final season

Published: 7:46 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 7:52 AM August 27, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders forward Matt Brown has agreed to return for one final season at his beloved ‘club’ ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 37-year-old has spent almost his entire career playing for Romford apart from a brief spell away where he iced for both Haringey Racers and Lee Valley Lions.

Brown has decided it is time to call time on his playing days after the season, but is honoured to return, and finish off where he started.

“It’s an honour to be re-signing for one last full season in my beloved club in Romford,” Brown said.

“I first signed for Romford at the young age of 9 and never looked back. Having spent many seasons playing the game I love I now feel it’s time to call it a day and start a new chapter in my life at the end of this season.

You may also want to watch:

“We are only a few training sessions in and we’re all getting on well on and off the ice and I can tell there’s a good buzz to this group.

“I see us getting good results this season and the younger players we have are very talented and hungry, I see them adapting to senior hockey very quickly and I will be looking to support them throughout the year.“

Brown has scored 77 points in 102 games for the Romford Spitfire/Fury/Raiders.

Head coach Mark Saunders added: “Matt is a veteran player at this level and he brings a wealth of experience to the group, as well and being Romford through and through.

“With him coming back a final full season I know he’s looking to enjoy every minute of it and push hard to help this group compete hard and achieve success.

“His leadership will be a huge asset to us as we work through what is a very busy schedule.”



