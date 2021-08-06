News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Junior Raiders sign import Krakauskas and defenceman Dunnage

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM August 6, 2021   
Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day

Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day) - Credit: Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signings of forward Vilius Krakauskas and defenceman Stevie Dunnage ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

Lithuanian Krakauskas is back for a second season after making a huge impression in his debut campaign in the gold and blue. 

The 25-year-old scored 23 times and picked up 22 assists for a total of 45 points in 28 games in the 2019/20 season. 

He had agreed to come back for the 2020/21 season but it never took place due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. 

"I am very excited to start a season with the Raiders again," Krakauskas said. "We had a big break from the ice and I am sure guys cannot wait to start playing. Fresh start, new coach and new faces in the team, what can be better? Big thank you to Mark, for trusting me for another season."

Head coach Mark Saunders added: "Vilius was one of, if not the best import in the league campaign and I’m very happy he’s agreed to return for his season.

"He was always a threat all over the ice, constantly looking for ways to attack the net and create scoring opportunities.

"He has a premiere eye for goal and is a fantastic skater, these skills will help drive our team forwards all season."

Former Romford junior Dunnage will be back for a third season at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, having made a good impression last term - although the season that never was should have been his third. 

Stevie Dunnage (pic Nikki Day)

Stevie Dunnage (pic Nikki Day) - Credit: Archant

During the 2019/20 campaign, he picked up one goal and nine assists, as he featured in 27 games. 

"I'm buzzing to be back playing in the gold and blue for another season, I'm grateful Mark has given me this opportunity," he said.

"The team he has put together this season will definitely be an exciting one, and I’m looking forward to bringing in some great results.

"After missing a season due to the pandemic, it's going to feel great to be back on the ice in September and I can't wait to see everyone." 

Saunders added: "Stevie is one of the hardest workers and never tires of working hard for his team. He’s been a key part of the team and is prepared to play either forward or defence to help the team out, and plays both positions very well.

"His guidance and leadership will be a huge asset for us as we get into what will be a busy 2021-22 season."

Ice Hockey
Romford News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon