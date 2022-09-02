Romford Junior Raiders sign Phillips as starting goalie

Dylan Phillips has signed for Romford Junior Raiders for the 2022-23 season - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of Dylan Phillips as their starting goalie for the 2022-23 season.

The 17-year-old was a guest for their National League Division One South game against Solent Devils in April, while also appearing as a back-up for the senior Everyone Active Raiders.

Dylan Phillips in action for Romford Junior Raiders against Solent in April - Credit: Nikki Day

And he is well known to general manager Ben Pitchley, who was head coach of Slough's junior system when Phillips played there.

Phillips has had more recent spells at Bracknell, Haringey and Streatham, helping their under-18s beat Romford in the national final in Sheffield this summer.

And Pitchley said: "Our ethos is player development, so by giving Dylan the platform to play at the NIHL1 level is key to the pathway we have used with plenty of our junior players previously.

"He's a big, strong, agile goalie who is only going to get better by playing games and not sitting on the bench, so it's a win-win for all of us."

New head coach Jason Buckman added: "I'm happy to have Dylan on board this year. There is a shortage of up-and-coming young goalies so it's valuable we have Dylan in the line-up and available to us.

"From what he has shown in training so far he is more than competent to make the step up to senior level.

"He has good size and covers the goal well and I look forward to seeing him develop his game this coming season."

Dylan Phillips guested for Romford Junior Raiders against Solent Devils in April - Credit: Nikki Day

And Phillips himself is looking forward to the challenge.

He said: "I'm really happy Romford have given me the opportunity to play at this level and I'm looking forward to the season.

"The team the management staff have put together is gelling well on training so it's going to be a good group to battle alongside this year."

Raiders were forced to cancel their games with Oxford City Stars this weekend, but will host Streatham (September 10) and allow free entry to under-16s accompanying a paying adult, before starting the Division One season against MK Thunder on September 17.

Pitchley added: "Due to unforseen circumstances regarding player availability on our side, the games against Oxford have been cancelled.

"We have apologised to Oxford as we were their only warm-up game prior to the season starting, however we didn't have enough players available to put a team on the ice due to other commitments.

"Our Streatham games next weekend are now the only pre-season games we are playing. Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to our fans and sponsors."

The team have revealed their charity warm-up jerseys for the new campaign in support of Big Moose, which focuses on mental health, suicide and homelessness. See @RJRIceHockey on Twitter for more details.