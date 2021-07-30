Romford Junior Raiders sign forward Elliott Dervish from Chelmsford Chieftains

Published: 9:00 AM July 30, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of forward Elliott Dervish from local rivals Chelmsford Chieftains ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Chelmsford with the Warriors and Chieftains, is now heading down the A12 to seek a new challenge.

Both Dervish and head coach Mark Saunders are hoping he can take a more senior role this season.

Head coach Mark Saunders said: “Elliott was looking for a more senior role for the new season and with his experience of hockey in this division with Chelmsford, winning league and playoff titles, I knew he would be a good fit for us and the direction we are heading for the upcoming season.

“I’ll be looking to him to contribute heavily in key situations as well as help provide leadership and support to our younger athletes as they move into the start of their senior careers, this is a challenge I know he’s looking forward to.

“He is a welcome new addition to the team.”

Dervish added: “I’m looking forward to this new chapter playing for the Raiders 2, the team Mark has put together has a good mix of experience and youth so I’m excited to get started and seeing what we can do, I’m sure that we will be upsetting a few teams this year.

“It will be a new challenge for me picking up a more senior role and supporting the development of some of the junior players, but one I’m very excited to start as it’s an area that I think gets forgotten about in English hockey but is so important for the future.

“After last year with Covid writing off any chance of a season I’m keen to get back out on the ice to give the fans some exciting live hockey to watch back in Romford.”