Romford Junior Raiders sign young forward Casey Wilson from Bracknell Hornets

Romford Junior Raiders have signed 18-year-old Casey Wilson (Pic: Mark Saunders) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have confirmed the signing of young forward Casey Wilson from Bracknell Hornets ahead of the 2020/21 season, writes Jacob Ranson.

The 18-year-old is head coach Mark Saunders’ second signing since taking over the reigns of the National League Division One team from Ben Pitchley.

Wilson made 20 appearances for the Hornets last season and even made three appearances for the Bees while putting up impressive numbers for Bracknell under-18s.

“It’s a great opportunity to sign for such a club as Romford and play under Mark Saunders again to help continue my development,” Wilson said.

“I already know the hard work that awaits me after playing under him in the past with Bracknell at under-18s and Hornets, so I didn’t hesitate once I got the offer.

“There’s a good pathway at the Sapphire and a good team already coming together.

“I’m looking forward to giving everything when we get going and starting a new chapter in gold and blue.”

Head coach Saunders added: “Casey is a very talented and tenacious young player who I enjoyed working with over the last couple of seasons in Bracknell whilst coaching the under-18 and Hornets teams and he’s a player I’m pleased has committed to come across to the NIHL1 Raiders.

“He has a great all-round skill set, is strong mentally and physically and I’m looking forward to further developing his game tactically and technically to ensure he continues to make strides to become a better player.

“After time with the Bees last year too, I know Casey is willing to put the hard work in to get himself a chance at the National League in the future too.”

Wilson follows goalie Tom Annetts in joining the club from the Bracknell Hornets since Saunders’ arrival.

Raiders are expected to make more signings in the coming weeks to bolster their roster ahead of the new season.