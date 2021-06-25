Romford Junior Raiders sign forward Alan Lack

Published: 9:00 AM June 25, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders have re-signed forward Alan Lack as their second summer signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 28-year-old, who has vast experience of playing with the likes of Bees, Basingstoke Bison, Slough Jets, Invicta Dynamos and the Raiders, will link up with Romford's second string for a third consecutive campaign.

And the forward is just excited to return to the ice and bring some normality back to fans, volunteers, and his own life.

“I am looking forward to another season with the NIHL1 Raiders. With the team Mark (Saunders) is putting together it is looking to be a very exciting year for us and I can’t wait to get started,” Lack said.

“After the year break It will be a nice welcome back not only for us but most importantly the whole of the hockey world.

“Players, coaches, fans and volunteers have all missed out and now it is time to bring a bit of excitement in ours lives back.”

Head coach Mark Saunders added: “Getting Lacky to commit to another season with us was high on my list of priorities when I started planning for the upcoming season.

“He brings so much to this team and that’s clear for everyone to see and his experience will be key throughout this next campaign, plus he’s still very good player at this level too.

"I’ll be looking to him to guide this group and he will surely be a massive help to the younger players as they look to his leadership in games next season.

"He is always the toughest competitor on the ice, driven to succeed and I know he’s hungry to get going and prepare for the season."