Romford Junior Raiders sign defenceman Dan Fay from Bees

Defenceman Dan Fay in action for the Bees against Raiders - Credit: John Scott

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of defenceman Dan Fay to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old joins the gold and blue following a stint with Bees IHC during the NIHL National League Spring Cup.

He iced 12 times for the Bees behind closed doors against Elite League level and Great Britain stars on the back of two seasons with Widnes Wild.

Prior to that he spent his entire junior career at Bracknell and broke his way into the Bracknell Hornets line-up.

Head coach Mark Saunders said: “Dan is a very talented young defenceman and fits the ethos of our team perfectly.

“He has a desire to improve as a player and push himself to do so and that shows in his commitment to play for us this upcoming season.

“He will be relied on in all game situations and his experience from the Northern Leagues and more recently, the National League streaming series, will serve him well as we get started and plays a bigger role with this team.

“Attracting young aspiring athletes like Dan is key in what we are doing in offering a clear development pathway for talented young players to learn and succeed and I’m very happy with him signing for the 21-22 season.”

Fay added: “I am excited to get back to hockey again with there not being a full season for over a year and I’m excited to join the team in Romford with the opportunities being offered to me.

“From the roster Mark has put together I can see it’s going to be an exciting year for the team and the fans and I’m looking forward to contributing to that as much as I can.”

Fay joins the likes of Danny Milton, Alan Lack, Ewan Hill and Dan Hitchings on the Romford Junior Raiders roster.