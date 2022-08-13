News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Buckman backs Clarke to make mark with Romford Junior Raiders

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM August 13, 2022
Ross Clarke Peterborough Phantoms

Ross Clarke in action for Peterborough Phantoms against Bees IHC - Credit: Paul Young

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman is looking for new signing Ross Clarke to make his mark in 2022-23.

The National League Division One South club announced the signing of 20-year-old Clarke from Peterborough Phantoms, where he played a combined total of 125 games for their two senior teams.

Clarke played his junior hockey in Peterborough and earned South East Conference and Great Britain under-16 representative honours.

And Buckman believes he can play a valuable role with Raiders in the upcoming season.

"I'm really happy to have Ross on board with Raiders this year," said Buckman.

"He had a tough year last season with injuries and struggled to get going. But now he is back fit and eager to get the season started I think he can be a valuable player for Raiders.

"He's a good guy to have around the room, plays the game with a great attitude, works extremely hard up and down the ice, plays the body and has a great shot too.

"I think he can fit in perfectly to the squad."

Ross Clarke Peterborough Phantoms

Ross Clarke (left) in action for Peterborough Phantoms against Everyone Active Raiders last season - Credit: John Scott

Clarke, who will wear number 75, added: "I'm really happy to have signed with the team and after speaking to Pitch [Ben Pitchley] and Bucky it was clear that this is a team to compete in and already has a good core of players.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start with a new tea,"

Clarke's jerseys are available for sponsorship and anyone interested can email raiders2merch@gmail.com for further information.

