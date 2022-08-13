Buckman backs Clarke to make mark with Romford Junior Raiders

Ross Clarke in action for Peterborough Phantoms against Bees IHC - Credit: Paul Young

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman is looking for new signing Ross Clarke to make his mark in 2022-23.

The National League Division One South club announced the signing of 20-year-old Clarke from Peterborough Phantoms, where he played a combined total of 125 games for their two senior teams.

Clarke played his junior hockey in Peterborough and earned South East Conference and Great Britain under-16 representative honours.

And Buckman believes he can play a valuable role with Raiders in the upcoming season.

"I'm really happy to have Ross on board with Raiders this year," said Buckman.

"He had a tough year last season with injuries and struggled to get going. But now he is back fit and eager to get the season started I think he can be a valuable player for Raiders.

"He's a good guy to have around the room, plays the game with a great attitude, works extremely hard up and down the ice, plays the body and has a great shot too.

"I think he can fit in perfectly to the squad."

Ross Clarke (left) in action for Peterborough Phantoms against Everyone Active Raiders last season - Credit: John Scott

Clarke, who will wear number 75, added: "I'm really happy to have signed with the team and after speaking to Pitch [Ben Pitchley] and Bucky it was clear that this is a team to compete in and already has a good core of players.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh start with a new tea,"

Clarke's jerseys are available for sponsorship and anyone interested can email raiders2merch@gmail.com for further information.