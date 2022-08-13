Buckman backs Clarke to make mark with Romford Junior Raiders
- Credit: Paul Young
Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman is looking for new signing Ross Clarke to make his mark in 2022-23.
The National League Division One South club announced the signing of 20-year-old Clarke from Peterborough Phantoms, where he played a combined total of 125 games for their two senior teams.
Clarke played his junior hockey in Peterborough and earned South East Conference and Great Britain under-16 representative honours.
And Buckman believes he can play a valuable role with Raiders in the upcoming season.
"I'm really happy to have Ross on board with Raiders this year," said Buckman.
"He had a tough year last season with injuries and struggled to get going. But now he is back fit and eager to get the season started I think he can be a valuable player for Raiders.
"He's a good guy to have around the room, plays the game with a great attitude, works extremely hard up and down the ice, plays the body and has a great shot too.
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch ranked top place in UK for takeaway fish and chips, study finds
- 2 Man threatened and robbed of iPhone and bank card at Romford station
- 3 Several hectares of Rainham grassland destroyed in fire
- 4 Launch events held for businesses targeted at the ‘more mature raver’
- 5 'What about vulnerable people?’: Couple protest parking ticket from Gallows Corner Tesco after alleged ‘double dipping’ issue
- 6 The Bitter End: Former Romford pub for sale again, with draft plan indicating it could be turned into 35 flats
- 7 Appeal to find missing girl, 16, with links to Romford
- 8 London among areas where drought is declared
- 9 Road closures in place after Romford flat fire
- 10 Harold Hill landlord accused of housing tenants in unsafe property
"I think he can fit in perfectly to the squad."
Clarke, who will wear number 75, added: "I'm really happy to have signed with the team and after speaking to Pitch [Ben Pitchley] and Bucky it was clear that this is a team to compete in and already has a good core of players.
"I'm looking forward to a fresh start with a new tea,"
Clarke's jerseys are available for sponsorship and anyone interested can email raiders2merch@gmail.com for further information.