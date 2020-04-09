Search

Romford Junior Raiders reveal return of Lack

PUBLISHED: 21:05 09 April 2020

Alan Lack will return to the Romford Junior Raiders for the 2020-21 season (pic Nikki Day)

Alan Lack will return to the Romford Junior Raiders for the 2020-21 season (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of forward Alan Lack ahead of the 2020/21 National League One South season.

The 27-year-old is back for a second season with the club’s second string as they look to improve on their fortunes from last season that saw them finish eighth in the league table.

The former Bracknell and Basingstoke winger made 24 appearances last season, when he found the net 10 times and also picked up 16 assists for a total of 26 points.

You may also want to watch:

Head coach Ben Pitchley said: “Every team needs a Lacky! Away team fans hate him, home fans love him.

“He’s a natural leader in the room and brings a great work ethic to any team he plays on.

“The last couple of years he has been a big asset and role model for the younger players.

“Due to the injuries we had this past season, he played out of position pretty much all year, but just got on with the job. It’s great to have him back on board for next season.”

