Romford Junior Raiders re-sign youngster Ewan Hill

Published: 9:00 AM July 2, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of young forward Ewan Hill ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 18-year-old old agreed to make the switch to the USPHL Premier team in Detroit back in June 2020 but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic prevented the youngster from getting a visa.

Prior to the pandemic, Hill scored 45 goals and 38 assists in 45 league games for Raiders, while also netting 75 goals and 48 assists in just 26 games for the under-18s.

He has represented the South East Conference at every age group from under-11 to under-17 and England under-13s at the World Pee-Wee Championships in Quebec in 2015.

The forward also featured for the Haringey Huskies during the pandemic when they played behind closed doors against the likes of Slough Jets and Milton Keynes Thunder.

You may also want to watch:

Head coach Mark Saunders said: "Ewan is one of the top talents at the club, and indeed in our area, and it was key to secure his return for the upcoming season and I'm very pleased I've been able to do so. "He has a high level skill set, an eye for goal which is rare at his age and he's already proven that he can be a big part of this league with his performances in the past. "It's now our job to work together to push forwards with his development which will allow him to really make a name for himself and stamp his ability on the league further. "I know he had plans to play abroad this season, as he did with the season lost to COVID, but I'm glad he's agreed to return to us and use the pathway we have in place to push him on this upcoming season. "He is keen to learn and develop, wants to be the best he can be and I know from speaking to him at length already that he can't wait to get going for the 21-22 season when it finally gets here." Hill added: “I am happy to be back at Romford after these tough times. I'm disappointed at not being able to go abroad last year however I am excited to get started as soon as possible with the team for the 21-22 season. “I am looking forward to working with Mark and with the players who he is bringing in, getting back to training regularly and playing games again. “I am also hoping I can get the chance to go abroad in the near future when the restrictions ease, but my focus at the moment is developing myself as a player and getting ready for next season at Romford with the team.”

Hill joins netminder Danny Milton and forward Alan Lack on the roster as head coach Mark Saunders' squad starts to take shape.