Romford Junior Raiders to host MK Thunder in league opener

Published: 7:19 PM August 8, 2021

Vilius Krakauskas was named coaches player of the year for the Romford Junior Raiders

Romford Junior Raiders will start the new National League Division One season with a home game against MK Thunder on September 11.

They will play a pre-challenge against Streatham a week earlier, then visit the south London club again on September 12, before meeting fierce rivals Chelmsford in the first home Essex derby at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on September 18.

Nine clubs will compete for the league title playing two home and two away games against each other.

The Britton Cup, the league cup competition, sees the clubs split into East and West groups with the first home and away game in the league counting towards the cup tables.

Romford are in the East group with Chelmsford, Invicta Dynamos, MK Thunder and Streatham, while the West group includes Bristol Pitbulls, Oxford City Stars, Slough Jets and Solent Devils.

The top two sides in each group qualify for the semi finals, played East 1 v West 2, West 1 v East 2 over two legs in mid-December.

The Britton Cup Final is over two legs in mid-January 2022.

In addition to the league cup competition Chelmsford, Invicta, Romford and Streatham are competing in a ‘London Cup’ with a single round-robin format and no knockout stages.

Romford Junior Raiders, home fixtures:

September 4: Streatham (challenge); Sept 11: MK Thunder; Sept 18: Chelmsford; Sept 25: Invicta; Oct 3: Slough; Oct 9: Oxford; Oct 23 Stretham; Nov 7: Solent; Nov 20: Invicta; Nov 28: Bristol; Dec 11: League Cup semi-final; Jan 8: Streatham; Jan 23: Oxford; Jan 29: Invicta; Feb 5: Chelmsford; Feb 26: Chelmsford; March 5: Slough; March 12: MK Thunder; March 19: Bristol; April 3: Solent; April 9: Streatham.



