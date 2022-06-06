Romford Junior Raiders reveal big group of returning players for 2022-23
- Credit: Nikki Day
Romford Junior Raiders have announced another group of returning players for the 2022-23 National League Division One South season.
Having revealed Tjay Anderson and Harvey Briggs as first returnees at their awards night, and Jason Buckman to succeed Mark Saunders as head coach, general manager Ben Pitchley has added 11 more names to the roster.
The group includes defencemen Stevie Dunnage, Donald Campbell, Marco Pascale and under-18 player Megas Kanys, as well as forwards Luca Pascale, Tom Wilson, Elliot Dervish, Courtney Grant, twins Austin and Dawson Osborn and under-18 Kaloyan Popov.
All featured as Raiders finished the regular season in seventh place last term, before knocking runners-up Solent out of the play-offs to reach the Final Four weekend in Milton Keynes.
Pitchley said: "Instead of the long drawn out process of announcing players, this year we are bulk announcing returnee players so that we can get shirt sponsorship done quickly.
"The lockerroom was a good place to be around this past season, so I didn't see the point in changing that vibe too much over the off-season.
"By keeping a big core of last year's team, it gives 'Bucky' a good starting point and allows him to see where the gaps are, to continue the recruitment needed."
Anyone interested in sponsoring a player's shirt can email raiders2merch@gmail.com.