Saunders praises Romford Junior Raiders after sinking Solent

Dan Milton looks on during Romford Junior Raiders 2-0 win over Solent - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders praised his side following their play-off success against Solent Devils last weekend.

Dan Milton posted an 11-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in the first leg, then made 39 saves in a 2-2 draw in the return to seal an aggregate triumph.

And Saunders said: "It was a hell of a weekend. A battle of two very good netminders.

"You need a good netminder if you're going to be successful and I think we've got the best in the division.

"The confidence the boys get from him, it resonates. He faced 20 shots in the third period (on Sunday, without conceding)."

Captain Thomas Wilson netted with a close-range deflection on an early power play on Saturday and Raiders went on to control proceedings on home ice.

Dan Fay and Donald Campbell impressed for the hosts, in a fine all-round team display, but they had to wait until six minutes from time to double their advantage, with Wilson pouncing on a loose puck for his second.

"You don't finish second in the league by accident, they're a good team," added Saunders.

"I'd watched some game tape, we set out a certain way to get past that team. We had to trust our ability and trust each other.

"It was strange, we won 2-0, but we weren't celebrating as it was only half-time."

Action from the play-off second leg at Solent - Credit: Nikki Day

Solent halved the deficit with an early power play goal on Sunday, but Marco Pascale levelled soon after as Raiders enjoyed a man advantage.

And although the hosts scored again before the first break, they could not beat Milton in the 41.38 remaining, as Pascale grabbed his second on another power play.

"We conceded early to spice it up a bit, but we played really well," said Saunders.

"We had a shaky back end to the first period and for 10 minutes in the second, but we got the power play goal in the third and just had to keep doing what we'd been doing.

"There was a bit of a to-do in the last minute, which helped get us over the line. It was the longest 52 seconds of the season!"